He Ruined His Sister’s Engagement By Spilling The Beans About Her Being Married Before

Last weekend, this guy’s 31-year-old sister got engaged to her 33-year-old boyfriend named Ben. His sister and Ben have been dating for a year so far, and Ben is a great guy.

However, Ben is pretty old-school, and he’s made a couple of remarks about how he takes marriage seriously and wants to make sure that when he gets married, it goes well.

“Well, here’s the thing: my sister has been married before. Briefly. Like 6 months. She got married at 24 to some guy she met on a trip to Vegas, and they got it annulled,” he explained.

“She never told Ben. She’s very ‘it doesn’t count’ about it because it was short, and she doesn’t think it’s relevant anymore.”

“During the engagement party, I was chatting with Ben’s sister, and she made a joke about how ‘Ben’s so lucky he found someone who’s never been married, after all the divorced women he’s dated.'”

He laughed and indicated that wasn’t the whole story. Ben’s sister wanted him to clarify, and it dawned on him that he had messed up big time.

He quickly told Ben’s sister that his own sister got married once in Vegas, though it had been annulled. He reassured Ben’s sister that his sister had hardly been married for a month, so it wasn’t serious.

He thought that would have smoothed things over, but Ben’s sister went directly to Ben and spilled the beans!

“He pulled my sister aside during the party, they got into a huge fight, and the night ended early. Now my sister is furious with me, saying I had no right to say anything, that it wasn’t my story to tell, and that I embarrassed her in front of his entire family,” he continued.

“I didn’t mean to start drama, I thought he knew. I wasn’t trying to sabotage anything. But now my sister says I ruined her engagement and might’ve wrecked her relationship.”

Do you think he was wrong to tell Ben’s sister the truth?

