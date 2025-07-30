He Cut His Parents Out Of His Life After They Prioritized Their Foster Kids And Ignored Him

Elena Odareeva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

He grew up in a house full of kids who came and went, but he always felt like the outsider. His parents became foster parents, opening their door to every broken kid but slamming it shut on him.

While they played savior to the children they fostered, he was left to fend for himself. Now that he’s finally old enough to leave, he’s choosing to cut them off for good.

But somehow, he’s the one being called heartless. Funny how the people who never protected him are the first to demand his forgiveness.

This 18-year-old guy is the only biological child his parents have. His parents dreamed of having more kids, but that wasn’t in the cards for him.

When he turned six, his parents made the choice to foster children, hoping they could adopt some of them in time.

“All they told me initially was I would have a load of other kids to play with, so I thought that sounded really great,” he explained.

“But then they really pressured me to say I wanted them to foster, and I was on board no matter what. The change happened because they were assigned a case/social worker (not sure the difference really), and I would be interviewed alongside them.

“Something I learned a few years ago is that most people who sign up to foster will say if there are certain needs they can’t meet, so kids can have better placements. My parents were open to any/all kids with all kinds of behavioral issues if needed. So not once did they think of me.”

Often, the kids his parents received were full of anger and violence. These kids attacked him and hurt him. When he asked his parents for a lock to put on his bedroom door, they declined to get it for him.

Elena Odareeva – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He finally made one himself, but his parents confiscated it when they discovered what he had done. If he told his parents he found the fostering thing terrible, they chastised him.

His mom and dad said the foster kids had harder lives than him. One of the foster kids beat him up, covering him in bruises, and yet, his parents still didn’t care.

Instead, they prioritized the foster kids and ignored him.

Occasionally, some kids would end up in their house who weren’t so bad, but he didn’t want to be near them since the fostering experience was so traumatizing to him.

Although the case worker spoke to him every couple of months, his mom and dad had him too scared to speak the truth.

“None of the kids they got were ever free for adoption, so they never adopted any of the kids they fostered. None ever stayed forever either,” he added.

“I was relieved, and they knew it. So they would get mad at me every time I was glad to see the kids go home or somewhere else. A couple of times it was suggested that I get therapy by the case/social worker, and my parents never took that seriously.”

“Their foster kids got all the therapy they needed, and my parents were so devoted to doing the best for them. But it was like [forget] our bio kid and his needs. I think sometimes it was their way of punishing me for being their only.”

In March, he turned 18, and he promptly moved out of his house and in with a friend. Right now, he’s in a different state, ready to go to college.

He cut his parents out of his life as soon as he hit his 18th birthday, but he does still talk to a couple of his other family members.

These loved ones of his can’t understand why he’s not on speaking terms with his mom and dad. They feel he’s a villain for doing this to the people who brought him into the world.

“Some asked me why, and I told them. But then it was like unilaterally decided that I’m a monster for holding my parents’ kindness for other kids against them,” he continued.

“I asked why they wanted me to have contact so bad if I’m a monster, and they told me my parents are my parents, and even if they made mistakes, I need to forgive them, and that I shouldn’t be so quick to throw away my family.”

“They even say it’s my age, and everyone young these days is so ready to throw away their whole entire family over every small thing.”

Do you think he’s wrong for wanting to keep his parents out of his life?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski