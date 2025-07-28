Her Boyfriend Gave His Female Roommate A Full Body Massage, So She Dumped Him

castecodesign - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Massages are supposed to be relaxing, but this situation is anything but. This woman thought she was being open-minded when she let her boyfriend keep up his weirdly touchy dynamic with his female roommate.

But when it went from quick shoulder rubs to a full hour-long birthday massage (full body, mind you), she finally asked the question many of us were already screaming in our heads: How is this still okay in a monogamous relationship?

Especially given that this wasn’t the first time her boyfriend played fast and loose with her boundaries, it’s no wonder she decided to cut ties.

You can only give someone the benefit of the doubt so many times before it starts to feel like you’re doubting yourself.

This 27-year-old woman is truly wondering if she’s going insane after something that happened with her 29-year-old boyfriend.

Her boyfriend has a female roommate, and she has always thought it was weird that the two of them would give each other shoulder massages, especially since her boyfriend is not a massage therapist.

Since this had all been going on prior to her meeting her boyfriend, she didn’t think she could push back that much.

Yes, she did tell her boyfriend it made her uncomfortable, but he kept on doing it, so she attempted not to let it bother her.

“A couple of days ago, he let me know over the phone that he was going to be late coming to my house the next evening because he was giving this woman a massage for her birthday,” she explained.

“I admittedly became very angry. He said that ‘I knew that he and [housemate] traded shoulder massages,’ seemingly implying this time would be yet another run-of-the-mill shoulder massage. He then slipped up and let me know that this massage would last an HOUR.”

“I responded that nobody gives an hour-long shoulder massage; he gave a long pause and then admitted this one would be full body. He claimed that he was scared to bring this up to me because I might get angry or say no, and he was hoping he could just do it and then have me be okay about it after the fact.”

She thought that was going well beyond crossing a line in a monogamous relationship, so she said that to her boyfriend.

She thinks that being in a committed relationship means that specific actions should not be carried out, like an hour-long massage for a girl who isn’t her.

She failed to see how her boyfriend thought this was acceptable, so she ended the relationship because he stomped on her boundaries. Oh, and this was not the first time he had ruined her trust.

The first time, he subscribed to a lot of steamy content from women online and even sent them a bunch of messages.

She was so hurt by that, but gave her boyfriend another chance, since he always was a kind and amazing guy.

“Knowing this history of broken trust makes this boundary violation feel even worse to me,” she concluded.

Do you think she did the right thing dumping her boyfriend over the massage?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

