Her Sister Thinks It’s Her Fault Her Teen Niece Didn’t Get On The Plane Home After A Wedding

In families, the last one on the plane shouldn’t automatically mean designated babysitter, but that’s exactly how this woman’s being treated.

After a weekend of wedding festivities and a brutal hangover, she boarded her connecting flight like everyone else, only to land and discover that her teen niece had been left behind.

Now the blame’s circling like luggage on a baggage claim, and somehow it’s landed on her. But is that fair, or are her relatives dodging responsibility for a mess they all could’ve helped prevent?

Yesterday, this woman’s cousin had her wedding, and this morning, she and the rest of her family were at the airport to fly home.

Many of her family members were on the same flights, yet they had standby seats and had to wait until everyone else was on board to get on. Additionally, there was a layover, so it was a bit of a complicated return trip.

All of her loved ones boarded their first plane without a problem, but when it came time to switch and get on the second one, her sister’s 18-year-old daughter Rachel was the only one who missed it.

“We didn’t find out until we all got off the flight that she didn’t get on and there were a bunch of texts from her saying she didn’t know what to do,” she explained.

“So her parents were all trying to figure out what to do, but the next flight in isn’t until tomorrow, and they can’t get her a hotel room because they require someone older to check in. So she’s stuck alone in the airport terminal until the next flight.”

“My sister (Rachel’s mom) and dad think it’s my fault because I was the last one called to board the plane. They think that I should have gone up and offered to let her have my seat first, since she is basically still a kid and hasn’t travelled on her own before.”

Honestly, she was so hungover from her cousin’s wedding that she didn’t see if Rachel was there or not. She had her eyes shut as she waited for her name to be called, and she was zoned out until then.

Everyone knew she was feeling awful, since they were joking around about it, too. Now, her sister was on the same plane as her, but her sister’s husband was on a different one.

That’s just some important context, and she’s confused as to how her sister thinks she’s the one to blame for not paying attention to Rachel. Her sister believes she should have realized Rachel was sitting alone.

“Also, they’re mad because they think that I had even confirmed that Rachel got on because when I passed by my sister and nephew’s aisle,” she added.

“She asked, “All good?” and I gave her a thumbs up. I thought she was just asking if I was feeling okay, not asking if Rachel also got on.”

“I kind of wonder why I ended up being the one responsible for her, just because I was the last one there. Which I asked them about because any of them could have asked if Rachel could take their seat first, but they said no because they all had work the next day, while I didn’t.”

