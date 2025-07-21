Her Cousin Called Her Selfish For Declining To Let Her Use Her Pottery Studio For A Surprise Wedding

schus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s wild how quickly people forget what something means to you when they want you to do them an enormous favor.

Her cousin didn’t see years of effort or sacrifice, just a cute backdrop for a surprise wedding. And when she said no, suddenly she was the villain: the one who didn’t support family.

The one who ruined the moment. But no one offered to clean up. No one asked what it would cost her to shut down her busiest day. They just expected her to make it work, and smile while doing it.

This 34-year-old woman is the proud owner of a pottery studio, and she’s invested six years into creating her studio from nothing.

She organizes exhibitions and community events at her studio, and she also teaches pottery classes. While her studio isn’t large, it’s charming, complete with plants, shelves brimming with clay art pieces, and brick walls.

“People often say it’s cozy and totally Instagram-worthy. Last week, my cousin Lily, who is 29, texted me out of the blue saying she had a “fun idea” and wanted to talk,” she explained.

“Turns out she and her fiancé want to surprise their guests with a wedding instead of an engagement party. They want to host it at my studio.”

“We’re talking 40-plus guests, food, a DJ, and decorations. They want to do it next month on a Saturday, which is one of my busiest teaching days.”

She had no choice but to turn Lily down. She informed Lily that she adored her plan, but her insurance would not cover her having an event like that.

schus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Not to mention, cleaning up after Lily’s wedding would be a mess for her to deal with. Also, her studio is her place of work, so she doesn’t want people trampling around.

Lily was not sympathetic and called her self-centered for not allowing her to host her wedding there.

“Now the family group chat is buzzing. Some relatives think I should have made an exception for a family member’s big day, while others are backing me up,” she continued.

“I genuinely didn’t mean to offend her, but I feel like I was put on the spot for something that’s just too much.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski