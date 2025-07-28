His Neighbor’s Dog Attacked His, Yet This Guy Refused To Pay His Vet Bills And Can’t Understand Why He No Longer Wants To Help Him

Mikkel Bigandt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

When a neighbor’s dog attacks your best friend (because let’s be real, that’s what our pets are), it stops being just a neighborly misunderstanding. It becomes personal.

This man didn’t just face a terrifying moment; he watched his tiny dog suffer, shelled out nearly $2,000, and got zero accountability in return.

And now the same neighbor wants a favor? Wants to borrow kindness after refusing to take responsibility?

Being a good neighbor doesn’t mean being a doormat.

It doesn’t mean offering a helping hand to someone who turned their back when you needed one the most. If you ask me, “accidents happen” is not a free pass to avoid owning your mistakes, especially when they leave scars, both physical and emotional.

This 35-year-old man has a tiny dog named Benny, and Benny is so much more than a pet to him; he doubles as his best friend.

Now, he has a neighbor named Tom who is also a pet parent. Tom has an enormous German Shepherd, but Tom never puts his dog on a leash.

“Two weeks ago, I was walking Benny when Tom’s dog got loose and attacked him. Benny needed emergency surgery, and the vet bill was $1,800,” he said.

“Tom said he was sorry but claimed his dog was ‘just playing’ and refused to pay anything. Yesterday, Tom knocked on my door asking if I could help him move some furniture because he hurt his back. I told him I wasn’t available. He seemed confused and asked if everything was okay between us.”

“I explained that I was still upset about the vet bills and felt like he should take responsibility. He got defensive and said accidents happen, and I shouldn’t hold grudges. Then he called me petty for ‘punishing him’ over something his dog did.”

Well, his wife didn’t agree with his decision and insisted he should have offered to help Tom since they live next door to one another and it was the right thing to do.

He’s still furious that Tom declined to pay his vet bill, so he doesn’t see how he should do anything kind for his neighbor after all.

While Benny is alright following the ordeal, Benny walks with a limp. He’s concerned that over time, he could struggle with health issues due to the attack, and the damage done to Benny might not be immediately obvious.

Do you think he was wrong to tell Tom he wasn’t going to help him move his furniture?

