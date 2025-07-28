Her Husband Is Demanding An Open Marriage, But Doesn’t Want To Allow Her To Hook Up With Other Guys

Jul 28, 2025
Close up portrait of cheerful pretty young woman in glamour stylish casual outfit posing walking summer day.
dianagrytsku - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s one thing to talk about exploring new dynamics in a relationship, but when one person wants all the freedom and none of the compromise, that’s not an open marriage; it’s a double standard.

This woman’s husband says he doesn’t want to leave, claims to love her, and insists their life together will stay the same.

But here’s the catch: what he’s proposing doesn’t sound like love at all. If he truly believed in an open relationship, wouldn’t it be that way on both sides? You can’t ask for freedom and then build a cage around your partner.

She and her husband are 27, and they have been with one another for a decade. They actually got married at a relatively young age, 19, and she is currently a stay-at-home mom.

Now, she has always known that her husband has a fervent interest in sleeping with other girls. He actually cheated on her before, but he thinks that if he demands an open marriage, it will give him the ability to see and sleep with whoever he pleases.

What’s crazy is that although her husband wants an open marriage, he doesn’t want to allow her to sleep with other guys!

“He said he doesn’t want a GF, doesn’t wanna spend money on other women, and just wants to stay with me and our children,” she explained.

“He says this will change nothing in our relationship, and he won’t even have to tell me about it…I’m disgusted. I feel so insecure, but he says it has nothing to do with that; he just wants ‘different’ sometimes.”

“In a way, I believe him. I think he just wants the freedom, and I don’t even think he would do it often. But I’m so scared of divorce. I love him with everything in me, and he says he loves me and doesn’t want to leave me.”

dianagrytsku – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person
dianagrytsku – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

They have a fulfilling life in the bedroom, so it’s extra confusing to her that her husband feels the need to seek out other girls.

They got into an enormous fight over the whole open marriage thing, and her husband is still arguing that hooking up is different for men, since they leave the emotion out of it.

Somehow, her husband thinks it is the perfect way to reset their relationship.

Do you think it’s insane for her husband to want an open marriage, yet prevent her from seeing other guys?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
