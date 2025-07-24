She Found A Stranger’s Wedding Ring In Her Yard, Then the Sunglasses Showed Up, So She’s Worried She Might Have A Stalker

At night, TikToker @deesale00 always goes outside to sit on her porch before bed. The other night, she was outside as usual when something knocked over one of the decorative lights around her pond. She got up to see what it was, but the thing was already scurrying away.

She didn’t think much about it until the next morning, when she put two and two together and realized that something strange was going on around her house.

About a month ago, a friend drove up on a golf cart and parked right beside her. As she stood there talking to him, she looked down and saw a metal washer on the ground.

But when she picked it up, she realized it was a man’s wedding ring. She asked the friend if it was his, but he said no.

Her husband had also never seen it before. The ring wasn’t dirty, so it clearly hadn’t been there for very long.

She called all the people who had been over at their house recently to check if they had lost a ring, but everyone said no.

Then, about a week ago, she and her husband were outside when she found a pair of men’s sunglasses in the flower beds beside the house.

Those also did not belong to her husband.

Now, she wants to know where all this men’s stuff is coming from and how it ended up in her yard. Could it be possible that a bird is bringing these items onto the property?

In the comments section, many TikTok users dropped their theories as to why and how the items got into her yard. Several people agreed that she may be dealing with a stalker.

“Crows leave shiny, sparkly gifts. It’s not likely a crow left sunglasses. That’s pretty big. I would be more concerned about a stalker,” commented one user.

“Ask your neighbors if they have heard anything or seen anything. Also, odd cars in your area. Look out for footprints,” stated another.

“Be careful!! Someone is watching you. Might be leaving the stuff on purpose or he’s really careless. Watch out when you leave your home, too. Might be following you!!” exclaimed a third.

