She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Married Via A Facebook Video

Getting catfished is one thing, but getting catfished by a man who’s literally still married, with kids, and has the nerve to take you out on a date while on a family vacation? That’s next-level betrayal.

This woman thought she had met a kind, divorced man looking for something real. Instead, she uncovered a double life, thanks to a Facebook montage that exposed the truth he couldn’t keep buried.

It’s a reminder that sometimes, the universe will give you the receipts if you’re paying attention.

This 39-year-old woman met her 51-year-old boyfriend on a dating app while he was vacationing in the Philippines last summer.

Her boyfriend is Filipino, yet he currently lives in New Jersey. As she was chatting with her boyfriend, not long after meeting him, he mentioned that he was divorced.

That made her even more interested in him, and they officially began dating last October, but she didn’t get to see him in person until May of this year.

Her boyfriend took her out for lunch, and she thought she was spotting a couple of red flags, so she resolved to do some investigating.

“To my surprise, he reactivated his Facebook account. And from his “Best of 2024″ video montage, I found out he is still very married, he was even with his wife and 2 kids during August 2024 when we matched,” she explained.

“So I confronted him about it, but did not do it personally because he was in Vigan during that time. I broke it off that same night and canceled our plans to go to Tagaytay and Boracay.”

“I just want to share this story with little hints, hoping it will circulate should the universe want to do its thing. So, if his name is just one letter different from the word cheater? I’m sorry, that just might be him.”

