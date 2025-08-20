Her Husband’s Been Joking About Murdering Her, So She Wants To Leave Him

There’s a fine line between dark humor and a genuine red flag, and when the jokes start feeling like threats, that line disappears fast.

For one woman, her husband has never been the joking type, yet recently he’s taken to making repeated comments about her dying, being poisoned, or disappearing altogether.

What might sound like morbid humor to outsiders has left her feeling unsafe in her own home, and now she’s wondering if the only way to protect herself is to leave before it’s too late.

This woman’s husband isn’t known for being hilarious or having a sense of humor. He’s not the kind of guy who enjoys cracking jokes and making people laugh.

That’s some important context, as throughout the last month, her husband has been continuously making jokes about murdering her or her dying in some terrible way.

Many of her husband’s jokes have left her feeling terrified for her life, and like perhaps he might just do something to her.

One evening, she arrived home after a long day at work, so she made herself some soup and was having dinner by herself.

Her husband watched her take a few spoonfuls before stating that if her food had been poisoned, it would end up being her last meal.

He added that it would be super unfortunate as she’s not even a soup fan. While this might be entertaining to some people, it made her scared.

“When I forgot to take medications for my heart, which I have to take daily, he said, wonder how long I’d last without them before my heart stops beating,” she explained.

“I hit my head on the stairs and lost consciousness for a second, and he told me how hard that hit was, and came to the conclusion that it would take a lot more force for a skull to break.”

“Once he said how people around us are so busy that nobody would notice if one of us disappeared. It’s like, not all jokes are directly targeted at me, but at the same time, they are.”

That’s only a small taste of the things her husband has said to her, and now he’s starting to do things too. For example, one night, he chased her around at 3 a.m. when she got up to go to the bathroom.

Like she mentioned before, her husband isn’t a prankster, and his jokes are coming out of nowhere. So, here she is, concerned that one day, you’re going to see her name on the news, and it’s going to be her husband’s fault she’s no longer alive.

She’s thinking the best thing to do in this scenario is to leave her husband before something awful happens.

What advice do you have for her?

