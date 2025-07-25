She Walked Out Of Her Boyfriend’s Family Dinner After His Mom Humiliated Her And Said She Was A Phase For Him

One of the scariest parts of “going steady” with someone is meeting their loved ones. It’s like, right after the first-date jitters finally wear off, you’re thrust into even more anxiety-inducing situations as you attempt to integrate into your partner’s life (and get their family to like you).

Sadly, for this 23-year-old woman, the process seemingly isn’t going very well. That’s because, during a family dinner last weekend, her boyfriend’s mom actually referred to her as “just a phase!”

For background, she and her boyfriend, who’s 26, have been dating for nearly a year, and things between them have been great. In fact, they’ve even recently begun discussing the idea of moving in together.

Then, just last weekend, his relatives from out of town came to visit. So, her boyfriend invited her to his parents’ house for a family dinner.

“I was nervous but excited to finally spend more time with them,” she recalled.

Initially, things were going fine, too. His father and sisters were all being friendly, and she genuinely thought she was getting along nicely with everyone.

Well, that was until they sat down to eat, and her boyfriend’s mom turned to his aunt and said, “Oh, don’t get too attached to her. She’s probably just a phase like all the other girls before her.”

Apparently, his mother didn’t even attempt to whisper that remark, either, so everyone at the table heard it. And she was understandably mortified.

“I just sat there frozen for a second while everyone awkwardly laughed or pretended they didn’t hear it,” she detailed.

Thankfully, her boyfriend immediately spoke up, accused his mom of being rude, and assured her that she wasn’t a phase.

Regardless, she was still humiliated and excused herself from the table, telling everyone that she was heading to the bathroom. In reality, she just grabbed her stuff and told her boyfriend that she was going home.

He wound up calling her later, too, and acknowledged why she got so upset. However, he also wished that she’d stayed for dinner anyway, since her departure supposedly caused tension within his family.

His mom even accused her of being “too sensitive” and believed she needed to figure out how to “handle family banter.”

Now, she doesn’t think the blatant “phase” insult was simply banter, but even so, her boyfriend has been left in the middle. And part of her does feel guilty for leaving the dinner.

“But I also don’t think I should just sit there and let someone treat me like I don’t matter,” she vented.

This has pushed her to question whether ditching the family dinner after she got called “just a phase” was justified or actually made her a jerk.

Do you agree that his mother’s comment was out of line? Would you have also left if you were disrespected like that?

