He Called His Girlfriend’s Mom Gorgeous, Which Caused A Blowout Fight Between Her Parents

zinkevych - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Meeting your partner’s parents for the first time is usually about making a warm, respectful impression, complete with polite conversation and maybe even a small, thoughtful gesture.

But when a compliment crosses into personal territory, especially with someone’s mom, the line between friendly and flirtatious can get blurry fast.

What’s intended as charm can quickly spark tension, and in this case, it ignited way more drama than anyone expected.

This 25-year-old man recently got to meet his 25-year-old girlfriend’s parents, and it did not go well at all. He was invited to come have dinner with them, and he went out and bought flowers to give to his girlfriend’s mom, hoping to make a good impression.

As soon as he met his girlfriend’s mom, she told her that she looked gorgeous, since he did think that, and he did it in front of his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s dad.

“She asked me what I find gorgeous about her. Wanting to be honest without being crude, I told her her eyes, smile, and hair. She giggled and thanked me,” he explained.

“She seemed both so flattered and so shocked. Then the mom turned to the dad, and told him that I called her gorgeous. Despite the fact that everything had happened in front of him.”

“She told him that she doesn’t get called beautiful by him anymore, but she got called gorgeous by her daughter’s boyfriend. It led to a big fight between the mom and dad.”

After he and his girlfriend left and went back to her apartment, his girlfriend reassured him that the way his parents reacted had absolutely nothing to do with him and everything to do with whatever problems they’re having in their marriage.

zinkevych – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

However, his girlfriend said it was not appropriate how he acted towards her mom, since she thought he was flirting.

He’s left wondering if he’s somehow in the wrong, like his girlfriend thinks.

What’s your opinion?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski