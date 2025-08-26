Her Husband’s Sleeping With His First Cousin, So She Wants To Expose Him And Ruin His Life

It’s one thing to suspect your partner is hiding something. It’s another thing entirely when the “other woman” turns out to be his own family member.

After months of being dismissed and gaslit, this wife finally went through her husband’s phone and uncovered proof that her worst fears weren’t just true, they were worse than she ever imagined.

Back in October of last year, this 40-year-old woman grew skeptical of how much time her 43-year-old husband was spending with his 24-year-old first cousin.

She travels outside of the country for work a lot, and whenever she’s gone, her husband and his female cousin constantly hang out, even though they don’t live in the same country.

“She often spends weeks and weeks at our house, and he spends all his money on funding their time together, as she is unable to hold down a job, yet disappears as soon as I arrive back in the country,” she explained.

“They spend every waking hour messaging and video calling each other-often my husband tries his hardest to hide their communication frequency. I voiced my concerns multiple times and got gaslighted into thinking I was sick and crazy for even thinking this.”

“However, I was made aware that his mum also had worries about how close they had become (though she never spoke to me about this or stepped in at any point to put a stop to any potential inappropriateness).”

Ever since last summer, her marriage has been falling apart due to a lot of factors, and not just her husband’s suspicious cousin.

She already made up her mind to leave her husband and file for divorce before she decided to go snooping through his phone.

Well, she sadly found out that she was right all along about her husband being way too close to his cousin; it turns out they’re sleeping together!

She came across a pile of inappropriate messages between her husband and his cousin. They discussed when they would next spend time together and when she would not be home.

There were many steamy exchanges, and she quickly took pictures of all of the evidence proving her husband’s gross affair.

“I have a flight planned to leave permanently coming up, and I plan on leaving behind a ‘farewell gift’ to them by sending all his family members the photos to expose their disgusting behaviour (FYI, his country is AGAINST cousins in…relations..[it] is [not] acceptable so this will likely blow up his whole life),” she added.

“Am I doing the right thing by sharing the knowledge with his family? I always cared for his family, but I will never see them again, regardless, as I am already leaving for good. Do I go out with a bang and expose my lying, disgusting, abusive husband?”

I think that after years of lies and betrayal, she doesn’t owe him a clean exit. Sometimes the only way to close the door on someone that toxic is to slam it.

What do you think?

