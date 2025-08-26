Her Boyfriend Said She Isn’t Wife Material Because She Doesn’t Cook Like His Mom

Close up portrait of African american woman looks at camera with adorable smile against blurry plants at home. Successful afro brazilian woman satisfied by her career, health. Student happy smiling.
Nothing stings quite like putting effort into something for your partner and having them throw it back in your face.

She wasn’t serving him a five-star meal, but that wasn’t the point; she wanted to do something thoughtful. Instead of appreciating it, he decided to drag his mom into the conversation and make her feel small in her own kitchen. It’s not just tone-deaf; it’s dismissive, and it takes all the sweetness out of the gesture.

This 27-year-old woman made her 29-year-old boyfriend dinner yesterday evening. While it wasn’t worthy of a Michelin star or something upscale, it was pretty delicious.

She put together some pasta, made the sauce herself, and added garlic bread on the side. Her boyfriend ate half of what was on his plate before making an awful announcement.

“Halfway through the meal, he says, ‘This is good, but you’ll never be wife material until you can cook like my mom.’ I literally froze,” she explained.

“I asked what that meant, and he doubled down saying, ‘Well, she cooks everything from scratch, three courses, homemade dessert, it’s just… different.'”

“I told him it was rude to compare me to his mom and that if he wanted her food, he should go eat at her place. Now he’s mad, saying I ‘overreacted’ and that he was just being ‘honest about standards.'”

The issue here is that she feels her boyfriend was being rude and disrespectful after she tried to do something kind for him.

She’s left wondering if she’s being dramatic for being so hurt, or if you think her boyfriend was way out of line.

He could have said thank you. He could have kept his standards to himself. Instead, he made her feel like she wasn’t enough, and that’s not the kind of guy worth cooking for twice.

What’s your opinion on the situation?

By Bre Avery Zacharski
