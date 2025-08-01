He Didn’t Tell His Friend’s Girlfriend She Was Getting Fired

Sometimes, there are things you can do to help out a friend. There is mutual respect when it comes to any relationship. But the cards will fall as they may at the end of the day.

A man has a best friend named Jeremy, and he works with Jeremy’s girlfriend. They aren’t friends, but they are friendly in association with Jeremy. He mentioned the job to her, and luckily, she was hired. But things didn’t exactly go well.

“She tried her best, but she had a personality clash with her supervisor,” he explained.

She was in a 9-day probationary period, which meant she would be released without notice.

“That’s life, really. We regularly hire a bunch of people and keep the good ones and dismiss the ones that can’t cut it or aren’t a good fit. We actually were getting rid of over a dozen people that day,” he continued.

But he offered to bring her onto his team because he knows she and Jeremy aren’t doing well financially as a couple, and he is on good terms with his boss. He didn’t need her, but his boss gave him the freedom to make his own decisions.

However, this did not work out.

“She is great at her job and a hard worker, but God Almighty, she has a terrible job-site personality. She rubs everyone the wrong way. Including my supervisor,” he explained.

She was eventually let go and does not qualify for rehiring. He couldn’t prevent her from ending up in this situation; it was her own fault.

Initially, she would have been able to get rehired if she wanted to reapply, but now she is on the NERF list and is not eligible.

“She really thought the reason I got her to my team was because we needed her help. She alienated everyone,” he added.

While Jeremy understood what had happened, she did not. She wished that she had known she was potentially going to get fired so that she could have acted differently in the office.

What the man did was kind and not something he was told to do. He offered her a second chance because he cared. Ultimately, she just wasn’t the right fit for the company. She brought down the overall morale.

“I don’t know. I feel bad for her, but she kind of dug her own grave.”

This is a life lesson not to let other people affect how you want to live. What do you think?

