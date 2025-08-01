Her Husband Wants A Divorce So He Can Be Free To Play Video Games, Go To The Gym, And Hang Out With His Friends

Some breakups start with a fight. Others start with a feeling. This one started with a man walking through the door, deciding he was done being a husband, and announcing it like he was canceling a gym membership. No warning, or effort; just a quiet unraveling of a life she thought they were building together.

Today, this 25-year-old woman’s 29-year-old husband arrived home from work and jumped straight into requesting a divorce.

From the moment he stepped foot through the door, she could see on his face that something was not right.

She asked her husband if he wanted to talk about whatever was bothering him later, though she ended up following behind him as he went to their bedroom, and then he spilled the beans.

Her husband started out by saying he felt as if he had let her down, so she demanded to know if he was cheating on her, but that wasn’t it.

“He said he didn’t know how to tell me; he said he wants a divorce, and I thought he was joking, but he said he wasn’t,” she explained.

“He said he wants to be able to do what he wants (go to the gym for 3 hours, play video games, hang out with his friends) and that I don’t seem happy. I am 7 months postpartum from our son, and we have 2 a 2-year-old son.”

“I begged him not to do this, and I brought the kids to my mom’s, but he said he doesn’t want to do counseling or anything to fix it. I didn’t even know anything was wrong, he never said anything, or there was no indication he wasn’t happy.”

She quit college to be a stay-at-home mom and doesn’t have a job, as she cares for their household full-time. She’s so upset to have to start a new life without her husband, and without any money of her own.

She can’t help but feel ridiculous and shocked. Later on, her husband admitted he regrets ever getting married, which really just threw salt in the wound.

Her husband also expressed wanting to still be a dad to their kids, but she doubts he will be that committed, considering she had no idea he wanted to exit their marriage or felt anything was off.

“This came completely out of nowhere, and I feel like my world is falling apart. I know he is going to regret this someday, but there is no taking back what he’s said,” she added.

“A little part of me will always wonder if he ever loved me the way I love him. He is in school now, and I’ve been busting my [backside] helping him, and when I was done, I was supposed to go back to school.”

“I kept asking him if I needed to get a job to help with stress. He said no, that I should stay with our boys. He’s a 100% disabled veteran and receives disability he said he’s going to help but I have to start from zero I know I can. I have so much support, but I feel like a failure for not seeing he wasn’t unhappy…”

What advice do you have for her?

