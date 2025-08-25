He Took His Cheating Son Out Of His Will As Punishment And Forced Him To Take A Paternity Test

This 55-year-old man is a father of three, with a married son and two younger daughters, and he always believed that his son was a stand-up guy. That was until he found out his son had cheated on his wife multiple times, and the news devastated him so much that he actually took his son out of his will.

For some context, his 32-year-old daughter-in-law, Tessa, was the one who exposed his son’s infidelity. She filed for divorce since he cheated on her numerous times and even gave her a disease!

Apparently, Tessa shared screenshots and video recordings of messages from his son on social media, proving that he was a cheater. He couldn’t believe his eyes, either, especially because his son and Tessa share two children: a 3-year-old and a 7-month-old.

Yet, when confronted, his son just claimed that Tessa was “over-exaggerating” the situation. Plus, his son admitted to cheating because Tessa would not “put out.”

He was disgusted by his son’s behavior and first apologized to Tessa. Then, he screamed at his son for acting so selfishly. But to his surprise, his own wife actually took their son’s side and tried to defend him!

“I remember how hard it was when my wife had our second daughter, and I couldn’t believe she didn’t have a shred of sympathy for Tessa,” he said.

“Tessa is a sweet and smart person, and she didn’t deserve what our son did.”

Nonetheless, his wife started allowing their son to stay at their house in the wake of the divorce from Tessa. She thought they should show their son some support; meanwhile, he argued that their son needed to learn from his mistakes.

And as if things weren’t messy enough, his son eventually accused Tessa of getting the disease from someone else by being unfaithful. Then, he even demanded that she get a paternity test for their two children!

He knew that his son’s accusation was bologna, and it infuriated him. So, he yelled at his son again, but his wife kept getting defensive and saying their son had a right to know the paternity of his kids.

“I countered with demanding a [paternity] test of my own, and my wife was offended, and I moved out,” he revealed.

If you couldn’t have guessed, his wife was livid over this, and she and his son both kept lying about or playing up the situation to other people in their lives. However, the breaking point for him came when his wife contacted his boss and put his career at risk.

She supposedly reached out to his employer and insinuated that a female employee he’d been mentoring for the last year was receiving special treatment in exchange for “favors” from him and other men at his company.

“She made such a big public stink that HR is investigating, and my mentee is considering leaving due to the embarrassment and stress. Not to mention the damage to my own professional relationship,” he detailed.

To him, this was unforgivable, and he decided to file for divorce from his wife. Their house is apparently paid off, and he’s willing to just let her have the property. But until they go before a judge, he’s stopped putting money in the accounts she can access and has simply been paying off her credit card so she can buy groceries and gas.

At the same time, he changed the main beneficiaries on his will to include only his daughters, taking his son off entirely. And afterward, he insisted that if his son wanted a cent of inheritance, then he’d need to take a paternity test.

Spoiler alert: his son ultimately got the test done and passed. So, he updated his will again and sent his son an email, explaining how he’d get 10% of his assets down the line.

Yet, even though his son’s infidelity essentially led to the demise of his own marriage, both his wife and son believe that he needs to issue a public apology for all the drama!

“But I don’t feel like they deserve it,” he vented.

Now, he’s been left questioning whether refusing to apologize for withdrawing financial support until his cheating son passed a paternity test was a jerky move or justified, given his actions.

Can you believe that his wife sided with their son in this scenario? Should he be the one who apologizes here? What would you do in his shoes?

