Her Husband Hates Their Dog So Much, It’s Ruining Their Marriage

Picture this: you’ve always been a dog lover, and you made sure that your spouse knew you’d want a four-legged friend in the future. Yet, after you two tied the knot and took in your childhood pup, you realized that they absolutely hated your pet. Would that be a deal-breaker for your relationship?

This 20-year-old woman is currently battling the exact same situation with her husband, who is 21. For some background, they’ve been together for nearly two years, and from the moment they started dating, she told her husband that she adored dogs and would need to get a pup at some point in their relationship.

At the time, he said that was fine, too, and claimed to be a dog lover as well. That’s why, once they were officially married, she began asking her husband to look for a pet to adopt.

Suddenly, though, he got quite hesitant and was worried about having a dog in their apartment. Then, her mom proposed a pretty perfect solution: they could take her 10-year-old childhood pup to get acclimated to living with a pet first. So, they did just that around five months ago.

“Our dog has been with my family for over 10 years, and since I grew up with him, he is very close to my heart, and I’ve always had a special connection with him,” she explained.

“He makes my life better, and I am very grateful I’m able to have him live with me.”

There’s just one major issue: her husband supposedly despises the dog, and she cannot understand why.

Apparently, before she agreed to take the pet from her mom, she asked her husband if he was okay with it multiple times, and he kept saying yes. In fact, she even thought he seemed excited about the idea.

She was obviously thrilled, too, when the day came to bring her childhood dog into her home. Yes, she admits that, like any animal, he has some flaws. Nonetheless, he’s potty trained, well-behaved, and low-maintenance compared to other pups.

She also handles practically all the pet care by herself. All she’s asked of her husband is for him to walk the dog for five minutes, once a day, while she’s at work.

“But now, my husband hates him. The dog will literally do nothing, and he will find something to get mad about,” she revealed.

To her surprise, the past five months have been a total headache filled with fights over the pet, and honestly, she feels like her husband lied to her. He was adamant that he loved dogs because he grew up with canines. However, he just thinks her pup is “gross” and supposedly hates his personality.

According to her, this couldn’t be further from the truth. First of all, the pet enjoys cuddling and getting attention from people, which are two positive qualities in a dog. Not to mention, while he can get “gross” sometimes, she thinks that dogs in general have a tendency to get dirty.

“Including my husband’s family dogs. I’ve met his family dogs, and they are really great, but they are definitely much dirtier and grosser than my dog,” she detailed.

Those canines will randomly go to the bathroom in the house, as well as bark and shed. Meanwhile, her childhood dog never has accidents inside, doesn’t bark that much, and doesn’t shed at all.

She feels like her husband’s hatred of their new pet is wrecking their relationship, too. He’s constantly in a bad mood whenever the dog’s nearby and gives her an attitude. Nonetheless, all he says is that the dog’s presence “stresses him out” and doesn’t elaborate any further, leaving her with no idea of what to do.

On top of that, her husband has begun blaming her for getting the dog in the first place. It turns out that he’d initially said “no” to getting a pet the first few times she asked before eventually agreeing, and she believed that, once her husband finally said yes, he’d truly changed his mind.

“I thought it was because he thought about it and decided it would be okay once we were settled and totally moved in together,” she reasoned.

“But now, he says that I basically forced him to say yes, or I was going to do it anyway (which I never said once and would never do without making sure he was okay with it).”

She’s annoyed that her husband made those assumptions as well. She feels like they only got the dog because he stated he’d be fine with it, and now that the pup actually lives with them, it’s all her fault.

Anyway, their stalemate has left her in a really tough situation because she definitely doesn’t want to give up her childhood pup now. And her husband’s behavior has honestly made her feel blindsided.

“He also says that he only has a problem with my dog and wouldn’t have an issue with any other dog we own, but I have a very hard time believing that,” she vented.

“If he can hate my dog when he literally does nothing, how am I supposed to believe that he won’t have the same issue with a different dog down the road?”

At the end of the day, she’s sick and tired of her husband acting so angry (and all their discussions about the dog turning into screaming matches). This has left her seriously unsure about what to do and how to fix their relationship.

Is it clear that her husband will probably never come around to liking the dog? Do you think the pup should be in a more loving home? What advice would you give her?

