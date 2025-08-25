Her Husband Left Her And Is Now Pressuring Her To Let Their Kids Have Sleepovers At The New Apartment He Got With His Affair Partner

murattellioglu - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Divorce is messy enough when it’s mutual. But when one partner cheats, walks out, and then rushes their kids into the arms of an affair partner, it’s chaos for everyone involved.

One mom is now stuck watching her children struggle to process their dad’s betrayal while he pressures her to allow sleepovers at the new apartment he shares with the woman who helped blow up their family.

Following 12 years of marriage, this woman’s husband notified her two months ago that he was leaving her. Her husband called her over the phone to tell her the news, and he was actually phoning from his affair partner’s house.

He confessed to the affair, which he carried out for more than a year. Her husband has not been back to their house since then, and he promptly moved into a new apartment with his affair partner.

Thirteen days later, her husband introduced their two kids, who are eight and four, to this other woman.

“It was devastating to me and confusing for the kids. He now wants them to have sleepovers at his new place, [which] he has rented with her,” she explained.

“He is putting the pressure on, threatening family lawyers if I don’t agree, saying that I’m not putting the children first by saying ‘no, it’s too early.’ What should I do? I feel like it’s way too soon and is confusing for the kids.”

“Obviously, it’s very painful for me too (and he is showing no empathy or compassion), but fundamentally, I believe it’s not the best decision for the kids.”

Her oldest is incredibly sensitive and has been telling her that he can’t understand why he feels so sad at the moment.

murattellioglu – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

As for her youngest, he’s autistic and has been experiencing loads of vicious meltdowns after realizing his dad has abandoned him.

Her husband has since gone to her sister to state that the kids are requesting to have the sleepovers and are upset when they leave his place.

It has crossed her mind that perhaps her husband is lying and simply trying to guilt-trip her into saying yes to what he wants.

“Is it better to let the kids spend more time with him and have sleepovers straight away, or should I say she needs to stay somewhere else when they have a sleepover for a while, or should I say sleepovers can only start after a few months, or what?” she wondered.

“I’m so overwhelmed and just don’t know what the right thing to do is.”

I don’t think she’s wrong for saying no; it is too soon. Her kids are still trying to make sense of why their dad left, and forcing them into overnights with his affair partner only adds confusion and pain. Protecting their stability isn’t being difficult; it’s being a good parent.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski