Her Boyfriend Wet The Bed, Then Got Angry When She Asked Him To Clean It Up Right Away

When you share a home and a bed with someone, there’s a basic expectation that if an accident happens, you deal with it like an adult.

But when she woke up to find her boyfriend had wet the bed and then just tossed a towel over it and rolled back to sleep, she couldn’t believe his reaction. Forget embarrassment; he doubled down and called her dramatic for not wanting to lie in the mess.

Not that long ago, this 23-year-old girl and her 27-year-old boyfriend moved into a new home, and then they purchased a new mattress.

Yesterday evening, she was fast asleep in their bed when she felt a wet sensation underneath her hand and arm, which jolted her awake.

Her boyfriend was in the bathroom already when she opened her eyes. After he returned to the bedroom, she questioned him about whether he had spilled liquid in the bed or had any clue why their mattress was soaking wet.

“He told me that he thinks he peed the bed. I asked him again and said, ‘Wait, are you serious??’ And he said, ‘I think I peed in my dream and peed in real life,'” she explained.

“We are both half awake at this point, and I’m just surprised that he actually did wet the bed. I asked him to go grab stuff to clean it up, and he told me that it was fine. I asked him what he meant by that, and he grabbed a towel, laid it on the wet spot, and got back into bed to go to sleep.”

“I pulled the covers off of him and told him that he needs to go grab stuff to clean it up because I don’t want it to get stained, and it’s a new mattress, and we don’t have a mattress cover for it yet.”

Her boyfriend brushed it off and accused her of being a drama queen. She instantly got upset and snapped that there was no way she was about to sleep in his pee, since that was unfair.

Her boyfriend stated he would clean up their mattress in the morning, and kept on telling her she was being too dramatic.

She went ahead with ripping all of the sheets off their bed alone, and then she tossed all of that at her boyfriend and kicked him out to sleep on their couch.

She was so bothered by her boyfriend thinking she was the problem for expecting him to clean up the mess he made.

“He then knocked on the door ten minutes later asking for a new blanket because the one I gave him smelled like pee,” she said.

“So, [am I the jerk] for overreacting to my boyfriend not cleaning up the pee in the bed right away?”

