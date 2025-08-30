Her Dad’s Wife Wants To Wear A Veil And Champagne-Colored Dress To Her Wedding

Every bride wants to feel like the center of attention on her wedding day. But her stepmother seems determined to challenge that, and not subtly.

This 27-year-old woman is currently engaged to a 28-year-old man. Five years ago, her dad got married again to a 45-year-old woman named Lynn, and while Lynn can be sweet, she can’t pass up an opportunity to make everything all about her and her alone.

And when it comes to her own wedding, Lynn clearly is not making any exceptions about stealing the spotlight!

“I recently found out that she bought a champagne-colored dress to wear to my wedding, already borderline, but what pushed me over the edge was that she ALSO bought a matching veil,” she explained.

“When I asked her why, she said, ‘It’s just for fashion, not to take away from you.’ I told her point-blank that if she shows up in a veil, she’ll be asked to leave.”

“My dad accused me of ‘humiliating’ his wife and said I was being ‘insecure.’ Lynn says I’m ‘trying to control her outfit.'”

She has since filled her bridal party and fiancé in on what Lynn wants to wear to the wedding, and everyone feels Lynn is acting unhinged for thinking this is acceptable.

However, her dad is no longer talking to her, so she’s left wondering if she was wrong to let Lynn know she cannot wear a veil to her wedding.

There’s nothing controlling about asking someone not to cosplay the bride at your own wedding. Lynn can cry about fashion all she wants, but this move was calculated.

And I think that her dad taking sides? That’s his own guilt showing. I would put my foot down too if I were in her shoes.

What do you think?

