Her Mom Got Knocked Up By A Guy Younger Than Her, So Now She’s Calling Her By Her First Name

Antonio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There’s a certain comfort in believing your parents will always be the steady ones: the people whose choices make you feel like the world is still in order. But every now and then, that belief takes a hit.

Pretty recently, this 26-year-old woman decided to start calling her mom exclusively by her first name, Linda, after she did something that left her reeling.

She’s not trying to disrespect her mom with the whole first name thing; it’s just that she no longer feels ‘Mom’ is an appropriate title for her after she got knocked up by a guy younger than she is!

Her mom’s new beau is 21, and she thinks it’s insane that her mom not only went for him, but got pregnant with his child.

“She sat me down all excited like she was about to announce a cruise or something, and said, ‘We’re having a baby!’ I genuinely thought she meant she got a puppy,” she explained.

“But nope, she pointed to this guy in a snapback who looked like he just got off his shift at GameStop and called me ‘bruh.’ I thought it was a prank.”

“Anyway, it’s been a few weeks, and every time I say ‘Hey Linda,’ she gets all dramatic and says I’m being disrespectful. But like… I cannot call her ‘Mom’ while she’s out here making TikToks with a dude who probably still lives with his mom.”

She’s not angry with her mom for wanting another child or for having a romantic life. Her mom is an adult who can do as she pleases.

What is upsetting to her is that her mom keeps saying she’s not supporting her enough. She doesn’t understand why her mom needs her support because her mom is 46, not a teenager or a young adult.

Antonio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She just wants her mom to act more like a grown-up and less like she’s having one insane midlife crisis, complete with a guy who’s far too young for her.

“Maybe ease up on the crop tops and energy drinks. My aunt says I’m being petty. I say I’m just adjusting to this wild plot twist. I love my mom, I just…mentally needed a rebrand.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski