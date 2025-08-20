His Dad’s Giving His Life Savings To A 21-Year-Old Girl He Met While Being An Uber Driver

maxbelchenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s hard enough watching a loved one struggle with money, but it’s even worse when you can see they’re being taken advantage of and can’t convince them otherwise.

That’s the painful reality for one man whose dad has poured a crazy amount of money into a girl who’s 39 years younger than he is.

Now, as the warnings pile up from family, friends, and even strangers, he’s desperate to figure out how to break through the denial before his dad loses everything.

This man’s 60-year-old dad receives disability from the military for his mental health struggles, and he’s been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

His dad started working as an Uber driver to make some money, and he then met a 21-year-old girl while on the job.

“She told him she was homeless, so he started paying for her hotel, got her a job, bought her a car, and in total has given her around $20k… in just two months,” he explained.

“The worst part? He doesn’t have that kind of money. He’s borrowed some from me under false pretenses (which I now know went straight to her), and his credit score is in the 300s.”

His dad has always been bad with money, but watching him give his life savings away to this random girl is like witnessing a bad car crash.

Everyone has jumped in to caution his dad about what he’s doing. Even this girl’s friend phoned his dad up to say she’s using him and still dating her ex.

maxbelchenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Apparently, the ex’s mom reached out and said the same exact thing!!!

When this girl found out about the people telling her dad the truth, she insisted they were all envious of her or hated her.

“It’s beyond surreal. He looks like Danny DeVito (no offense to the man), has nothing in savings, and yet thinks this 21-year-old is with him for love,” he added.

“They’ve known each other two months and he already tattooed her name on him. He’s even had the police recover the car he bought her multiple times, until the last time, when she got him to sign it over to her officially.”

“He swears she never asks for anything, but somehow he’s hemorrhaged $20k since meeting her. I don’t know how to make him see it. I’m torn between trying to intervene or stepping back until he crashes and then helping pick up the pieces… but it’s getting worse fast.”

And before you ask, he doesn’t think his dad has dementia or anything that’s making him lose his mind, since he gets seen by the VA every year.

How do you think he can get through to his dad and make him see this girl is totally using him and draining his bank account in the process?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski