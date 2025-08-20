Her Teen Son Hit Her Husband With A Chair, So Now Her Husband Wants Him To Move Out Of Their House

Parenting teenagers is tough, but what happens when your kid’s behavior crosses a line you never thought they’d reach?

For one mom, her teen son’s love of video games spiraled into something frightening when he attacked his stepdad with a chair after being told to log off.

Now her husband says he no longer feels safe living under the same roof, and she’s left torn between choosing her marriage or her child.

This woman’s 16-year-old son adores video games. Well, actually, he’s kind of obsessed, as he routinely stays up late into the evenings to play, and he’s not quiet about it.

Yesterday evening, her husband, who is her son’s stepdad, asked her son to turn the game off and go to sleep, as it was already 3 a.m.

“I heard my son get upset, so I went to check on them. My son picked up a chair and hit my husband with it,” she explained.

“Which was a complete shocker because he’s never displayed this behavior before. My husband walked away, and I took the whole console away and told him there were no more games for good and that he owed an apology because that’s definitely not how we deal with things in our home. I was so scared to the point I was shaking, leaving his room.”

In all the years she’s spent around her son, she has never before witnessed him act in such a terrifying way. When she walked out of her son’s room, she went to find her husband.

She could see all over his face that he was not ok, and he actually told her that he no longer wants her son living in their house, as he can’t feel safe around him.

She said sorry to her husband and did her best to help him remain calm, but he insisted that if she allowed her son to sleep in their house that night, he would leave and never return.

“My husband and I have been together for the last 10 years, and we rarely argue. He’s really a good man, and they have such a good relationship,” she added.

“So I know my husband is really hurt and upset. I tried to convince him to have my son say, but he was adamant he didn’t want him in the house. I had to take my son to my mom’s house for the night. So everyone could cool off.”

“This morning, my husband’s still very hurt about the whole thing, and I completely understand. I feel bad myself. He said that he doesn’t want my son back in the house at all. And the whole situation is so stressful and makes me so sad and anxious.”

What advice do you have for her?

