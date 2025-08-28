People Open Up About The Creepiest Things That Happened To Them

Dave - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Everyone has that one story they’ll never forget—the kind that sends a shiver down your spine no matter how many times you tell it.

TikToker Kirah (@kirahdarling) posted a clip, asking people to share the creepiest things that have ever happened to them.

And when folks open up about these eerie events, you start to realize that reality can be just as unsettling as any horror movie.

Here are just some of the chilling scenes that people described in the comments section.

@sarahsweet79: “There was a car with two men that would park outside our house for weeks. One night, a Detective Collins called from the precinct nearby and asked if we had seen anything strange on our street. I told him about the car and said my mom would call back with the license plate. When she called back, they said there was no Detective Collins that worked there. I couldn’t sleep for months.”

@littlemrscunty: “When me and my ex broke up, I tried to do an obsession spell on him. I’d never done/believed in witchy stuff, but I was desperate. I guess I did it wrong, and I would see his face on random people everywhere. It was terrifying. I didn’t want to look crazy, so I would just pretend like it wasn’t happening. It was so bad I went to church in the middle of the night, prayed, then it stopped.”

@carlylong92: “I was walking indoors and felt water drop on my head out of nowhere. Like a decent amount, not just one drop. No explanation for it and none on the ground. Ghosts apparently can manifest water and get your attention that way. I was later told a woman died in that house.”

@jenniferciejka: “Was making something one night. Took the heavy cream out of the fridge and put it in the freezer. Went upstairs, came back down, and found it on the counter. Thinking I never put it in the freezer, I put it in the freezer again and went upstairs. Came back down 20 minutes later, and it was back on the counter. Grabbed my keys and booked it. My crazy ex broke in and was watching me through the basement keyhole.”

@mistertwist3r: “We used to paint seashells as a kid and we hung them up in the hallway of the finished basement. One day, I was walking through the hallway, and a shell flew off and smashed against the wall so hard, it freaked my aunt out. She sold the house two years later. Basement was attached to the Underground Railroad.”

