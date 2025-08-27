When She Was 14, She Had A 28-Year-Old Boyfriend Who Nearly Buried Her Alive When She Met Him In Real Life

Soloviova Liudmyla - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When TikToker @sof_ttaco was 14 years old, she downloaded a messaging app. She didn’t know how dangerous it was at the time. That was how she got a 28-year-old boyfriend named Tony.

He told her that he was in a band, so she immediately thought he was the coolest guy ever. They talked every day and exchanged photos on the messaging app. Eventually, they arranged a meetup, and he sent her the coordinates to the place where they planned to meet.

He instructed her to follow the trail near her house until she reached a crooked tree that looked like a chair. The tree was right next to a big rock by the river.

One night, when her parents were asleep, she climbed out of her window, armed with nothing but a flashlight.

She didn’t feel scared because she had explored the woods near her house many times. When she reached the spot, he was already there waiting for her.

He greeted her with hugs and kisses. They sat on the rock and started talking. All of a sudden, he began kissing her again.

Then, his hands started to wander. They ended up doing the deed on the rock. Afterward, he suggested they take a walk down by the river.

As they walked and chatted, they got to an area she was unfamiliar with. This part of the river was deeper, and there was a rope swing that someone had made. He got on the swing to show off, and it looked really fun, so she wanted to try it.

But when she swung, the rope snapped and she fell into the water. She got caught in the tide, which quickly carried her down the river.

Soloviova Liudmyla – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

She hit her head on a rock and passed out. The next thing she knew, she was lying on the dirt, and it was pitch black outside.

She heard the sound of a shovel digging into gravel and turned to see Tony shoveling a hole just a few feet away from her.

Then, he put down the shovel and walked toward her. She squeezed her eyes shut and felt him grab her ankles. He dragged her closer to the hole.

Her instincts kicked in. She used the element of surprise to strike him in the lower abdomen, causing him to fall to the ground.

She got up and ran through the woods as fast as she could. She didn’t really know where she was going, so she just followed the river back to a familiar trail.

Thankfully, she made it home safely. She was worried he might be out to get her since he knew her address and everything.

Luckily, nothing else happened after that. Years later, he added her on Facebook as if nothing had happened.

