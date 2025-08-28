She Was Stalked On A Subway Train One Night In New York City

Gerald Zaffuts - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker @a.woman.and.her.stories was 19 years old, she was stalked by a stranger on a subway train in New York City.

At the time, she was hired by a regional theater company in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to do a show, so she was rehearsing in a studio in the Upper West Side for two to three weeks every day before the show.

One Sunday night after rehearsal, she headed back to New Jersey to visit her parents. The subway platforms were pretty bare at this time of night. She got on the subway at 59th Street and walked all the way to the end of the platform.

When she got to Penn Station, the only other person there was an old man slowly hobbling with a cane. She didn’t pay him much attention until she realized that he was sitting directly in front of her on the subway.

She thought it was strange that he had decided to sit so close to her in a train car that was otherwise completely empty.

She looked around and tried not to make eye contact. She had three stops left and hoped someone else would get on the train in between then.

However, no one got on. Then, she noticed that the old man was looking directly at her. She tried to act calm and collected, but she knew something was terribly wrong. He continued staring daggers at her.

When she finally gathered the courage to look at him, she realized that he was not an old man. He was wearing a full latex face to make himself look like an old man.

In that moment, it dawned on her that she was being stalked by a predator.

Gerald Zaffuts – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She knew she needed to get out of that situation as fast as she could. At the next stop, which was 42nd Street, she waited until the last possible minute to dash out of the train car.

She glanced back for a second to check if he had followed her. Fortunately, he hadn’t, but he was standing at the window watching her flee.

She saw this man in the year 1997 or 1998. Since then, she has searched the internet for him, but never found anything. She is certain that he was a serial killer. It was the scariest night of her life.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan