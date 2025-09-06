Her Best Friend Proposed To His Girlfriend At The Gym And Upset Her

While everyone usually has their own idea of the “perfect proposal,” there are still some places that are generally accepted as romantic and, well, appropriate for the occasion.

I’m talking about sun-drenched beaches, cute cabins tucked away in the woods, or even the dimly lit restaurant where you and your partner had your first date.

So what would you do if your significant other decided to pop the question in a place as sweaty, smelly, and just unappealing as a gym? That’s what this 27-year-old woman’s male best friend recently did, and his girlfriend wasn’t thrilled about it.

For some background, her guy bestie is 27, and she was over the moon when he shared the news that he’d proposed to his 29-year-old girlfriend.

Then, he revealed how he’d gotten the whole thing on video, but when she went to watch the footage, she was immediately confused as to why the background was a women’s gym.

“When I saw his girlfriend on an exercise machine in the video, I had a bad feeling,” she recalled.

Apparently, after her friend got down on one knee, his girlfriend seemed genuinely shocked, and she did say yes. However, his girlfriend only looked happy for around two minutes before her face faded into an “insincere smile.”

She came to find out that after the proposal, her friend’s now-fiancée admitted to being extremely disappointed. He didn’t really understand that, either, and started venting to her about the whole thing. He even asked how she’d feel if her boyfriend opted to pop the question while she was working out at the gym.

“And I guess he really expected me to agree with him, but I said I would hate it,” she detailed.

She was honest with her friend and stated that she wouldn’t want to be asked to marry a guy while she was “stinky” and covered in sweat at the gym. Moreover, she tried to help him see the situation through his fiancée’s eyes.

“I basically explained to him that I understood why she was disappointed,” she stated.

Well, sadly, her friend didn’t appreciate her transparency and actually accused her of being both a shallow person and a bad friend.

So now, she’s not sure if basically siding with her friend’s fiancée and understanding why the gym proposal was a disappointment made her a real jerk or not.

If her friend didn’t want to hear the truth, should he have even asked? Do you agree that the gym isn’t a good place to propose? Can her friend do anything now to make it up to his fiancée, or is the damage already done?

