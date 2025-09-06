His Coworker’s Upset That Her Fiancé Flirted With His Hot Girlfriend At A Wedding They Attended

While many people prefer to keep their professional and personal lives separate, there are some scenarios where your significant other is just bound to meet your colleagues.

But, unfortunately for this man, bringing his girlfriend to a coworker’s wedding recently wound up sparking some inappropriate flirting and drama.

The nuptials took place this past weekend, and, even though he’s only worked at his current company for a few months, he still landed an invitation. Apparently, his team is small and everyone’s around the same age, so they all get along quite well.

Anyway, he decided to bring his girlfriend, whom he’s been dating for 9 months, to the event as his plus one. And this marked the first time she’d ever met his colleagues. Meanwhile, one of his female coworkers, with whom he had actually been friends back in school, brought her fiancé.

“We weren’t invited to the dinner part of the wedding, so our team had dinner together beforehand,” he recalled.

“I sat with my old school friend and her fiancé, and the four of us talked a lot before heading to the venue.”

Then, following dinner, it was go to head to the wedding. That’s when things got messy. There was a massive dance floor and a lot of alcohol, so all the guests started dancing and having fun.

Yet, it seems like his coworker’s fiancé might’ve had too much fun because he actually tried to make a pass at his girlfriend.

In fact, the guy supposedly walked up to his girlfriend, placed his arms around her, and claimed that meeting her was “a delight.” On top of that, his coworker’s fiancé began talking about how much they had in common.

His girlfriend approached him afterward to tell him about the strange encounter (and her response). She tried to avoid the come-on by pointing out how the guy was also so similar to her boyfriend.

And to his girlfriend, it seemed like his coworker’s fiancé was attempting to “test the waters” and see what he could get away with.

“To be honest, I have a couple of friends who are naturally flirty and outgoing like him, and my girlfriend is hot, so I wasn’t surprised he gravitated toward her,” he admitted.

“I would never do what he did, but I know his type. I also fully trust her version of events.”

But while he wasn’t too bothered by the whole situation, his coworker was. Once they showed up at work after the wedding, it was clear that she wasn’t thrilled by her fiancé flirting with his girlfriend. And now, he’s worried about getting wrapped up in their relationship drama.

“Honestly, I don’t think this is my or my girlfriend’s responsibility to manage,” he vented.

Still, he’s not sure whether he should address the flirting incident with his coworker or just try to stay out of it.

Isn’t his coworker probably angry with her own fiancé, not him or his girlfriend? Do you agree that he shouldn’t get involved?