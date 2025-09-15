Her Brother’s Dating Her High School Bully, So She Told Him This Girl Isn’t Invited To Her Birthday Dinner

How are you supposed to believe someone’s changed when all you can remember is how they made you feel at your worst? That’s what she’s struggling with.

Her brother might see his girlfriend as a new person, but she still remembers being mocked, picked apart, and humiliated by her. And just because someone’s in love with her now doesn’t mean she’s earned a seat at her birthday dinner. Sometimes people change. Sometimes they just get better at pretending.

This 25-year-old woman will be celebrating her birthday soon, so she made a restaurant reservation for dinner with her closest friends and family members.

Her 27-year-old brother began dating a girl not that long ago, and he’s been thrilled to bring her to the birthday dinner and have everyone get to meet her.

The problem is she already knows her brother’s girlfriend all too well, and this girl nearly ruined her life!

“She went to my high school, and she made my life miserable back then. She wasn’t just a little mean; she went out of her way to embarrass me,” she explained.

“Constant comments about my looks, spreading rumors, laughing at me in front of people. It was years of that, and it stuck with me. I honestly never wanted to see her again.”

“When my brother told me who his girlfriend was, I told him I don’t want her at my birthday. He got upset and said I’m being childish and holding on to high school drama, that people change. Maybe that’s true, but my birthday dinner is not where I want to test it.”

Her brother is angry at her, and their mom is asking her to reconsider since family things like birthday celebrations should be inclusive, not exclusive.

She thinks that since she’s the birthday girl, she has a right to feel happy and safe at her own birthday dinner. She would hate to have to sit across from the girl who made her feel like trash for years on end.

I think it’s unfortunate that her brother is siding with some girl he hasn’t known for that long over her, his sister. He should care that his new girlfriend is someone who truly hurt her.

I don’t see why she has to be the bigger person here; it should be on her brother’s girlfriend. Anyway, I hope she doesn’t cave to the family pressure.

Do you think she should listen to her mom and allow her brother’s girlfriend to come, or stand her ground? You can read the original post below.