Her Unemployed Boyfriend Doesn’t Want Her To Celebrate Halloween Since He’s Worried She’ll Cheat

georgerudy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It takes some serious nerve to cheat, contribute nothing financially, and still act like you’re the one who gets to make the rules. And now that Halloween’s here, the guy who’s been treating her like a human ATM wants to cosplay as a controlling boyfriend.

For the last two years, this 23-year-old girl has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend, and they live with one another. Her boyfriend is actually unemployed, so she’s the one who works and pays for all of their bills.

Her boyfriend loves to cosplay, and Halloween is his favorite time of the year to participate in his hobby. From September through November, her boyfriend attends a ton of different events where he has to dress up in a costume.

And who has been paying for all of these events for her boyfriend to go to? Her. She foots the bill for him to travel to the events and stay in hotels.

“Last November, I found out that he had been [sending steamy messages to] numerous women. Most of these women he had met through his cosplay events,” she explained.

“We had a massive fight about it, but we stayed together. In April this year, following another fight, he went out to the club without me and tried to…proposition a mutual friend of ours who was also at the club that night.”

“This resulted in another really rough patch for us, but we stayed together because he showed genuine remorse for what he did and started working towards changing his behaviour. In the months since then, our relationship has been really good. I am learning to trust him again, and he is doing everything to make me feel secure.”

Anyway, Halloween is quickly approaching, and her boyfriend made it clear that he does not want her attending Halloween events with him, since he’s worried he will have to ‘babysit’ her.

Oh, and he is forbidding her from going to any events alone, since he’s worried that she will cheat on him when he’s not literally right next to her.

She loves Halloween and wants to be able to enjoy it, but she’s struggling with her boyfriend’s demands (which are ridiculous, in my humble opinion).

“What’s his problem? I pay all his bills and take care of him despite what he’s done to me, and he’s the one with a history of cheating. Why is he treating me with so much suspicion?” she wondered. I think it’s insane that she’s dating a jobless cheater, and it’s time for her to kick this guy to the curb. I can’t believe the audacity he has! You can read the original post below.