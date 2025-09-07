Her Ex-Husband’s Affair Partner Kept Putting Her Down, So She Sent Her Screenshots Of The Nasty Things Her Ex Said About Her

There are only so many times you can hear someone talk about your body and your worth like you’re not standing right there. But when someone drags your name through dirt they helped create, and then calls you bitter when you stop pretending to be unbothered, it doesn’t leave much room for grace. At some point, you need to just show them exactly who they’re dealing with.

Sadly, this 33-year-old woman found out her 35-year-old husband was cheating on her with his coworker, 30-year-old Dana. She swiftly kicked her now ex-husband out of the house, even though he bent over backwards to try to get her to stay married to him.

“He even shared the fact [that] Dana was sterile and was just some safe fun because he knew he couldn’t get her pregnant. He said he would never actually want something (not someone) like that, and he loved me and our kids. I was having none of it,” she explained.

She has no sympathy for Dana because the woman is a homewrecker. Dana knew her ex was married with kids, so she’s to blame here as much as her ex is.

Amid the divorce, her ex didn’t give up on attempting to win her back. The evening before it was finalized, he sent her a barrage of text messages, pleading with her to cancel the divorce so they could go back to being a family.

He then threw in a slew of demeaning information about Dana, but she still stuck to wanting to no longer be with her ex. She knew he was living with Dana, which made it all the more interesting.

As soon as her ex went to live with Dana, Dana acted all arrogant and proud, like she had won some kind of prize. Dana also went around saying a lot of rude things about her, such as that her stretch marks repulsed her ex-husband.

She didn’t pay Dana any attention, and Dana got kicked out of her kids’ school several times for saying gross things about her in front of other people, such as teachers.

This nonsense with Dana has been dragging out for years, and she has refused to stoop to Dana’s level. However, Dana said some extremely cruel things about her lately, and she finally had had enough.

“She tried to say it was clear no man wanted me, not even the father of my children, and how he thought so little of me. She said he only says nothing because of the kids, but she knows,” she added.

“She knows that’s why he went to her. So in response, I screenshotted several of the texts he sent me where he degraded her, and I told her she should see what he thinks of her.”

“She told me I was sick and twisted, and how dare I dig into her infertility. Then it was, why would I not tell her if any of this were true? I told her I owed her…nothing after she knowingly slept with the man I was married to and contributed to the breakup of my children’s family. I told her I found her as disgusting and repulsive as him.”

Before she put Dana on mute, she gave her a tip: check the dates on all of those screenshots. She can’t outright block Dana, as they have a court order to keep in contact, in case there is ever an emergency with the kids.

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to throw her ex’s insults in Dana’s face after this woman would not leave her alone.

Dana clearly mistook her silence for weakness. That woman stepped into her life, lit a match, and smiled while it burned. So no, I don’t think she was wrong for finally handing Dana the truth, and she doesn’t have to explain herself to someone who was never sorry for hurting her. And if the truth broke Dana, maybe it’s because deep down, she already knew it.

What do you think?

