She Dated A Guy Who Freaked Out And Said Being In A Relationship Was Too Much For Him After Only A Few Days

profile Emily Chan | Sep 7, 2025
Sep 7, 2025
When TikToker Lexi (@lexi_lifting) finally made things official with a guy she had been talking to for a month, she thought she was stepping into something promising.

However, they dated for just four days before they broke up, marking the experience as her shortest relationship ever.

In the beginning, everything seemed fine. They enjoyed each other’s company and even had similar goals in life. Finally, he asked her to be his girlfriend.

They made their relationship official on social media and celebrated by going on a hiking date. Afterward, they went to get tacos. Lexi had a great time.

He stayed the night at her apartment. There was no indication that he was getting cold feet. Four days later, Lexi was at the gym in the middle of a workout when she received a text message from him.

Her new boyfriend was having a full-blown existential crisis. He told her that he was freaking out because, apparently, being in a relationship was too much for him.

He was worried that he had nothing to offer and was not sure how to introduce Lexi to his kid. Lexi tried to reassure him by saying that she didn’t really need anything from him, and she didn’t have to meet his kid until he was ready. No pressure. No rush.

No expectations.

But clearly, he already had one foot out the door because he brushed off her reassurances and declared that he was not ready for a relationship.

However, he still wanted to continue hanging out with her. Lexi was not willing to wait on the sidelines while he sorted out his issues, so they broke it off for good.

Sometimes, people will rush toward commitment only to slam on the brakes at the first sign of emotional responsibility. If a guy can’t last in a relationship for longer than four days, he’s definitely not worth your time. Plus, he probably wasn’t ready to date in the first place.

On the bright side, at least Lexi didn’t waste too much time. And now, she has a ridiculously funny story to share on TikTok.

