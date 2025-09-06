His Wife Became Nasty And Entitled As Soon As They Got Rich, So He’s Secretly Filing For Divorce

He didn’t sign up for his wife turning their home into an overpriced museum that their kids are too scared to touch. He married a teammate, but she morphed into a tyrant with a shopping habit and a superiority complex as soon as they came into money.

And now, after years of trying to make it work, he’s left wondering how the heck money made everything worse.

Back when this man began dating his wife, they were poor and penniless. Now, they’re pretty rich, and his wife has turned into someone new and awful because of their wealth.

His wife is nasty, entitled, and a woman he pretty much hates. His wife unfairly believes that everyone she runs into is a slacker or a loser.

“Restaurants, deliveries, customer service; nothing is ever good enough. It drains the whole house with stress. On top of that, she’s constantly shopping,” he explained.

“At first, it was little things, now it’s an addiction. Our house is filled with boxes of [junk] we don’t need. She’s trying to force this Pinterest-perfect environment, but it’s just not realistic. A white couch and a white bedroom set for two six-year-old boys?”

“Come on. Every Saturday, we’re scrubbing, vacuuming, and stressing out because she picked furniture that doesn’t belong in a house with kids. The kids don’t even want to play in their rooms because they’re afraid of ‘messing things up.’ She calls it discipline, but it’s not; it’s her addiction mixed with having extra money and zero self-awareness.”

He works overnight shifts so that he can spend time with his children when they get up or get home after school. He tries his hardest to be a good dad, but it’s all overshadowed by the anxiety at home that his wife has created.

His wife can’t see the mess she’s making, and he’s sick and tired of being so unhappy. His kids are miserable as well, while his wife acts like she’s doing an amazing job.

But his wife doesn’t try hard at all; she just makes everyone unhappy and controls every aspect of their lives.

“I’ve secretly started filling out divorce papers because I’m done living in this fake Pinterest house with a mean old [woman] who thinks she’s the only one who matters,” he continued.

He’s already grieving the marriage; the divorce papers are just catching up. If she won’t change, listen, or see the damage she’s causing, then he’s not breaking a family by leaving; he’s finally trying to save one.

I think he should move on and build a life where they don’t have to tiptoe around white couches and a woman who only knows how to criticize.

What advice do you have for him?

