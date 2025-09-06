His Wife Became Nasty And Entitled As Soon As They Got Rich, So He’s Secretly Filing For Divorce

profile Bre Avery Zacharski | Sep 6, 2025
Sep 6, 2025
Smiling confident older woman walking outdoors with
Marco - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

He didn’t sign up for his wife turning their home into an overpriced museum that their kids are too scared to touch. He married a teammate, but she morphed into a tyrant with a shopping habit and a superiority complex as soon as they came into money.

And now, after years of trying to make it work, he’s left wondering how the heck money made everything worse.

Back when this man began dating his wife, they were poor and penniless. Now, they’re pretty rich, and his wife has turned into someone new and awful because of their wealth.

His wife is nasty, entitled, and a woman he pretty much hates. His wife unfairly believes that everyone she runs into is a slacker or a loser.

“Restaurants, deliveries, customer service; nothing is ever good enough. It drains the whole house with stress. On top of that, she’s constantly shopping,” he explained.

“At first, it was little things, now it’s an addiction. Our house is filled with boxes of [junk] we don’t need. She’s trying to force this Pinterest-perfect environment, but it’s just not realistic. A white couch and a white bedroom set for two six-year-old boys?”

“Come on. Every Saturday, we’re scrubbing, vacuuming, and stressing out because she picked furniture that doesn’t belong in a house with kids. The kids don’t even want to play in their rooms because they’re afraid of ‘messing things up.’ She calls it discipline, but it’s not; it’s her addiction mixed with having extra money and zero self-awareness.”

He works overnight shifts so that he can spend time with his children when they get up or get home after school. He tries his hardest to be a good dad, but it’s all overshadowed by the anxiety at home that his wife has created.

His wife can’t see the mess she’s making, and he’s sick and tired of being so unhappy. His kids are miserable as well, while his wife acts like she’s doing an amazing job.

Smiling confident older woman walking outdoors with sun backlight. Proud mature lady walks forward face closeup
Marco – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But his wife doesn’t try hard at all; she just makes everyone unhappy and controls every aspect of their lives.

“I’ve secretly started filling out divorce papers because I’m done living in this fake Pinterest house with a mean old [woman] who thinks she’s the only one who matters,” he continued.

He’s already grieving the marriage; the divorce papers are just catching up. If she won’t change, listen, or see the damage she’s causing, then he’s not breaking a family by leaving; he’s finally trying to save one.

I think he should move on and build a life where they don’t have to tiptoe around white couches and a woman who only knows how to criticize.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

image5
By Bre Avery Zacharski

Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

Prev Next

More About:

Relationships
His Ex Found Another Woman’s Underwear In His House, So She Doesn’t Want To Get Back Together With Him

By Katharina Buczek

Sep 6, 2025
She Delivered A Man’s Final Words To His Widow After Witnessing A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

By Katharina Buczek

Sep 6, 2025
She Told Her Unemployed Boyfriend To Move Home With His Mom If He Wants To Be Babied

By Katharina Buczek

Sep 6, 2025
Her Best Friend Proposed To His Girlfriend At The Gym And Upset Her

By Katharina Buczek

Sep 6, 2025
His Coworker’s Upset That Her Fiancé Flirted With His Hot Girlfriend At A Wedding They Attended

By Katharina Buczek

Sep 6, 2025
His Tween Daughter Called Him Controlling For Making Her Wear Age-Appropriate Outfits

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 5, 2025

Explore More

Red haired plus size woman walking on
Side view of Hispanic adult man in
Photo of young attractive woman happy positive
Woman fitness trainer portrait on a gym
beautiful woman in blossom park smiling
fly above ground