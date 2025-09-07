She Flew To London To Meet A Guy Who Planned To Baby Trap Her, Get His Green Card, And Move To America

norbel - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In 2017, when TikToker Nessa (@imsimplynessa) was about 22 or 23 years old, a man from overseas tried to trap her in a relationship with a baby. Luckily, his plan did not succeed.

She met this guy online, and he was also a content creator. They decided to meet up even though they did not live in the same country. He lived all the way in Europe. She flew to London to meet him.

Immediately after meeting each other in person, he told her the name of a girl who was also a content creator and warned her to block her if she ever tried to reach out.

However, he did not know that Nessa already knew that girl. They had met in Los Angeles in 2016. The girl would also be the one to save Nessa from this relationship.

After the trip, they made their relationship official. Her fans wanted to see them together again, so after a couple of months, he decided to visit Nessa.

Her family would be staying with her on the dates he wanted to come to town. He claimed that he didn’t mind staying with her family, but he ended up locking himself in the bathroom the entire time.

Nessa started to think that he was texting another girl. In the months between their visits, he had barely responded to her texts, but when he did, he reassured her that everything was fine with them. Eventually, her family left, and the rest of the trip went well.

One day, she was at her cousin’s party when he called. She answered on speakerphone, thinking everything was fine, but he started screaming at her for not picking up the phone or texting him back.

After that, Nessa broke up with him.

Later, the girl he had warned Nessa about revealed that he did not have good intentions, which stopped Nessa from getting back together with him.

Apparently, he had planned to get Nessa pregnant, get his green card, move to America, and start a family social media channel.

He even confirmed that those were his plans while he was on the phone with Nessa. A few years later, Nessa was in a new relationship and was pregnant.

Yet, he still continued making videos about her and their relationship. Ultimately, he ruined the relationship he was in because of his obsession with Nessa.