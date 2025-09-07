Her Husband Didn’t Get Her A Birthday Present Since He Thought It Was Too Much Pressure

I personally believe that everyone deserves to feel special on their birthday. And if there’s anyone in the world who should show you extra care and respect that day, it’s your partner.

Yet, this 31-year-old woman’s husband, who’s 30, didn’t even get her a gift on her birthday this year, despite her reminding him about it for months. Why? Well, apparently, he felt like it was too much “pressure.”

For some background on their relationship, they’ve been dating for three years and tied the knot back in December.

“He’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever known, and he’s gone out of his way to help me, even before we were dating,” she said.

But while he’s aware of how important her birthday is to her, he doesn’t really care about his own special day. She also knows that her husband finds planning birthdays difficult, even though she always plans his celebrations and gets him presents.

That’s why, in the months leading up to her own, she began reminding him to pick out a gift and figure out what they would do to celebrate.

It’s important to note that her income is currently three times higher than her husband’s, so she didn’t expect him to purchase her anything expensive.

“Just like relatively cheaper stuff that I couldn’t justify buying for myself. I also sent him links to things that I found cool but couldn’t justify buying (a Kill Bill T-shirt and some fake earrings),” she explained.

Nonetheless, when her birthday rolled around, her husband came up empty-handed. He claimed it was extremely tough to find a present she’d like and that he simply couldn’t settle on anything.

To make matters worse, her husband had also messed up her cake order. She’d asked him to order the dessert ahead of time; meanwhile, he argued that he was familiar with the bakery and knew he’d be able to order it just one hour in advance.

“The day before my birthday, I asked him once again if he could just place the order, and he snapped at me,” she recalled.

This, coupled with no gift, sent her over the edge. She wound up telling her husband to cancel the rest of their plans and ditched him. Then, she celebrated her birthday out with strangers.

He ultimately asked to join them, but she wouldn’t let him come. So, instead, he attended an emergency therapy session, and even his own therapist agreed that he’d acted like a jerk.

In retrospect, she knows deep down that her husband wasn’t trying to disappoint her. He’s even started apologizing and offering to get her whatever she wants to make amends.

“But I’m not able to let the anger go. He knew this was important to me, and he went out of his way to ruin it for me, and I’m not able to get over it,” she vented.

Now, she doesn’t know how to move on, especially because she’s too furious to even speak to her husband at the moment.

Does it sound like his excuse was bogus since she literally sent him present ideas? How would you feel if your spouse dropped the ball like that on your birthday?

