Her Sister’s Husband Got Engaged To His Mistress At The Same Venue Where Her Daughter’s Having Her Wedding

Many parents hope they’ll be able to contribute toward their child’s wedding one day, and this 51-year-old woman did just that.

She actually put down a $20,000 non-refundable deposit for her daughter Amy’s dream wedding venue, and Amy was over the moon.

But now, the location is causing a ton of tension in her family–because her sister Carol’s cheating ex-husband, Mark, wound up proposing to his much younger mistress at that very spot. And Carol believes that Amy’s wedding needs to be relocated elsewhere since the place is “cursed.”

For some background, her daughter, Amy, is 26 years old and is supposed to tie the knot next September. So, they booked their current venue, which is a beachfront estate, about 18 months in advance.

“It’s the venue in our area, and it has been Amy’s dream wedding spot in all of her Pinterest boards,” she detailed.

However, five years ago, her 53-year-old sister Carol found out that her then-husband, Mark, was cheating and having an affair with his 22-year-old coworker!

Then, just last month, Mark, who’s 55, proposed to his mistress at the same venue they booked for Amy’s nuptials.

Mark’s mistress supposedly posted engagement photos from there, which Carol saw. And the images were taken in the beach area, which is exactly where Amy had intended to have her ceremony.

The realization that Mark had gotten engaged to his much younger mistress devastated Carol. Moreover, her sister even called her in tears and started begging her to change Amy’s wedding venue.

“Carol says she can’t watch Amy get married where Mark proposed to a girl younger than his own daughter; can’t smile for photos on that beach,” she explained.

Yet, while she feels horrible for her sister, moving the wedding to a brand-new spot would be a major challenge for a few main reasons. First of all, her $20,000 deposit is non-refundable, and all the other potential venues are already booked out or cost three times as much.

Not to mention, they’ve already sent out save-the-dates to all of Amy’s guests, and her daughter has had her heart set on this specific venue since she was in high school.

“I told Carol I can’t lose $20,000 and crush Amy’s dreams because Mark is trash,” she revealed.

Her sister didn’t get that, though, and claimed she was choosing “money over mental health.” Plus, she got accused of forcing Carol to relive the worst betrayal she’d ever experienced just to get some “pretty pictures.”

To be clear, it’s not just her who’s against the venue switch, either. She obviously spoke with her daughter, too, and Amy wasn’t interested in moving venues simply due to Carol’s feelings about her ex-husband and his affair. Amy also believes it’s not her fault that Mark ruined the venue for Carol, especially because he’s been out of the picture for five years now.

This ultimately made Carol attack her own daughter, calling Amy a “spoiled brat who doesn’t understand real pain.” And to make matters even worse, her sister plans to skip Thanksgiving over this whole situation.

The rest of her side of the family, including her parents and Carol’s daughters, have taken her sister’s side as well. They’ve called her “heartless” and think that, since the venue is “cursed,” there’s no need to celebrate Amy’s wedding there anyway.

“But my husband’s side of the family says Carol doesn’t get to hijack Amy’s wedding because her husband’s a cheater,” she vented.

And all the different opinions have now led her to wonder whether refusing to move her daughter’s wedding to a new venue is justified or if it truly makes her a jerk.

Do you think Amy’s wedding should suffer due to Mark’s actions? Does it seem like Carol is making the event more about her than the actual bride? What would you do in her shoes?

