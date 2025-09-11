She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Showed Her A Hundred Shirtless Photos And Videos Of Himself

First dates are supposed to be about making connections, finding common ground, and seeing if there’s potential for something more, but not everyone walks into dating with the same goals in mind.

One time, TikToker Bekah (@thisiswhyimsingle2024) went on a first date with a guy who obviously spent a lot of time at the gym since he had big muscles.

He was very full of himself, and she quickly realized that his only true love was himself.

From the moment they sat down for their date, she started asking him questions about himself, but all he wanted to talk about was how much he could lift at the gym.

He bragged endlessly about how he was able to lift more than anyone else he knew.

Then, he proceeded to whip out his phone and show her about a hundred different photos and videos of himself without a shirt on.

There was one video in which he was getting out of the pool in slow motion with water dripping dramatically down his face. He also made her feel his muscles multiple times.

When she didn’t react with the awe he clearly expected, he would flex his muscles again and tell her to feel his bicep again. Bekah grew increasingly annoyed because she was trying to have a real conversation, but her date was only interested in fawning over his own physique.

At the end of the date, he stated that Bekah didn’t seem all that attracted to him because most of the women he went out with were more impressed by his muscles.

Bekah thought that his flexing was obnoxious, and he was so in love with himself that he actually referred to himself in third person, which she found super creepy.

After she told him that she wasn’t interested in a second date, he responded with pure arrogance, saying that it was fine because it was easy to find women who liked him.

Bekah left the date shaking her head, realizing that sometimes it’s best to stay single. The dating world is a dumpster fire out here! Clearly, big muscles just aren’t attractive when paired with a big ego.

