When She Was A Teen, She Got Pregnant By Her Brother’s 20-Year-Old Best Friend

Bostan Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Janessa (@janessa.rioss) was 15 years old, she got pregnant by her brother’s best friend, who was 20 years old.

At the time, her parents were confused as to how she could’ve gotten pregnant at all because she didn’t have a boyfriend, and she stayed at home most of the time.

She ended up fabricating a story about how she met a boy named Nathan and how he was the father of her child. They believed her for about three months until the actual father of her son called her parents and spilled the beans when he was out of town.

She didn’t know he was going to tell them the news since she kept telling him to wait. She was in the shower when her parents found out the truth.

After she got out of the shower, she sat on her bed. Her mom came into the room, and she was fuming. She was pacing back and forth and couldn’t even look at her.

Her father then barged into her room, yelling and shouting. Her grandma and uncle even showed up later that night to contain her dad.

Everyone was so devastated, disappointed, and angry.

Janessa felt bad and guilty for causing her family to react this way. Her brother was not home that night because he was working. He didn’t know until two weeks later, after he came home.

To this day, she still feels embarrassed about the whole situation, but is learning not to be too hard on herself because she was just a child at the time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In the comments section, many TikTok users offered their support and encouragement to Janessa.

“The way your family reacted was so unfair to you. I’m so sorry. It’s not your fault. You were taken advantage of by someone who actually knew better but didn’t do better! You’re such a strong woman,” stated one user.

“Your family was mad at the wrong person. You were a teenager. That guy knew better. Sorry you went through that,” commented another.

“At 15, you do know right from wrong, but at that age, you see certain things differently. At 15, I didn’t think there was anything wrong with 22-year-olds trying to talk to me because at that age, our immature little brains think it’s cool or fine to talk to them,” added a third.