She’s Talking About What She Did To Avoid Getting Caught By The FBI, But They Were A Step Ahead Of Her The Whole Time

Cavan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you think you can outsmart the feds with a couple of burner phones and a good hiding spot…well, you probably can’t. TikToker Mindy Michelle (@girlgonetruckn) is living proof of that.

She went to great lengths to avoid getting caught by the FBI, but she still ended up getting busted two years and seven months after committing her crime. The problem was that the FBI was always at least one step ahead of her the whole time.

Mindy’s first genius idea was to stash everything in the washing machine. As soon as people would drop off the goods to her, she would put them in the washing machine.

That way, if she saw law enforcement coming from the cameras in her house, she could just shut the lid to keep her secrets safe, and they would be none the wiser.

However, those camera systems actually became her downfall. The very cameras she relied on to keep her out of trouble backfired on her.

The feds thanked her for making their job easier because they were able to tap into the system and watch her every move, all in real time.

Mindy also used burner phones to stay off the radar and cover up her tracks. What she didn’t know was that each burner phone contains an IMEI number, and it pings on every cell phone tower it connects to. If you take the phone home with you, the feds can trace you.

In addition, she used a dry-erase board to write everything down because she didn’t want to get caught on a wiretap. But it turns out that nowadays, investigations don’t need to rely solely on wiretaps anymore.

Law enforcement just installs an app on the phones of people working for them so they can listen in on every conversation you’re having.

Technology works wonders in catching criminals, but not in getting away with crimes.

Despite Mindy’s best efforts, the combination of technology, surveillance, and a few basic oversights caused her operation to collapse. Her story is less about criminal brilliance and more about a reminder that you always get caught when you’re doing something illegal.

@girlgonetruckn These are the great links that I went to a few of them not to get caught by the FBI only to turn around and get caught by the FBI have a nice day. #HowToStayOutofFederalPrison #learnfrommymistakes #FBI #FYPPage ? original sound – Mindy Michelle