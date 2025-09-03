Someone Came Into Her House In The Middle Of The Night And Shot Her In The Head, And Her Sister Is Still Trying To Get Her Justice

In 2017, tragedy struck a family in East Texas when 23-year-old Miranda Streed was brutally murdered in her own home. For her younger sister, TikToker Miriam (@mirrrrnoel), and the rest of the Streed family, the pain has never gone away. It has only been made worse by the fact that her case has remained unsolved ever since.

Miranda lived in a small, close-knit town in East Texas. She left behind a young son. One day in April, someone came into Miranda’s home around midnight or one in the morning and ended her life.

There were reportedly several witnesses at the scene of the crime, but they were never investigated properly, so Miranda’s killer is still at large.

According to Miriam, no one has been able to get anywhere with her sister’s case. Her family wants answers and for justice to be served. She hopes that more can be done by spreading awareness about how Miranda was wronged.

Miranda Grace Streed was born on July 17, 1993, in Longview, Texas. She had five siblings and attended private school growing up.

That was when she started playing soccer with her younger sister, Miriam. They were perhaps the closest out of all the siblings.

In high school, Miranda started hanging out with the wrong crowd and experimented with drugs. Her life shifted dramatically when she became pregnant with her son, Teagan, toward the end of her teen years.

Once she became a mother, she wanted to change her ways and sought out counseling so she could give Teagan the best future possible. Not long after she started counseling, her life was tragically stolen from her.

Miranda died on April 4, 2017. She was fatally shot in the head. Her family described her as a funny, warmhearted, and caring person, with a passion for helping others.

Even after her death, she was able to help people turn their lives around. She inspired people in the community to become versions of themselves that they, and she, could be proud of.

Today, the Streed family honors Miranda in ways that help the community, channeling their grief into service. Her older sister, Courtney, launched a rehabilitation program for men, while her father, Clay, started a campaign through his church dedicated to her memory.

These efforts keep Miranda’s legacy alive and reflect her good-natured personality that she embodied throughout her life. Still, nothing can replace justice for the Streeds.

They continue to share Miranda’s story and push for progress in her case. Hopefully, they will soon get the information they need to finally close the case.

If you have any information about the unsolved murder of Miranda Streed, please contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541.