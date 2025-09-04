His Sister’s Getting Married And Excluding His Wife From The Wedding To Teach Her A Lesson

arlesmiro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Some people do quietly hold onto grudges until they can cash them in, and that’s precisely what his sister seems to be doing. After his wife attended a wedding he wasn’t invited to, his sister is now banning her from her big day as some kind of petty moral payback.

The only problem? He’s not just a guest, so he needs to quickly pick between his sister and his wife.

For the last decade, this 30-year-old man has been with his 29-year-old wife, and three years ago, they tied the knot. He says that he and his wife have a wonderful marriage.

Now, a few years back, his wife’s best friend got married, and his wife was invited to be the Maid of Honor. But there was one enormous issue: another one of the women in the bridal party happened to be the girl he dated in college.

“Our breakup had been messy, and the bridesmaid didn’t want me at the wedding. When I found out I wasn’t invited to the wedding because of that, I was really hurt,” he explained.

“My wife did ask me if she could still go since it was her best friend’s wedding, and I said yes because it was her best friend. It was a destination wedding over a weekend.”

“I felt pretty down while she was gone, and when she came back, she saw I was still feeling down and apologized to me. I told her it was ok. A few months later, even the bride apologized to me, and I said it was fine.”

That wedding is water under the bridge, as it went down two years ago. This leads us to the next wedding coming up: his sister’s.

His sister’s big day is quickly approaching, and the wedding bells will be ringing in just a few short months. He and his sister are practically glued to the hip, so he’s going to be her Man of Honor.

Oh, and he’s walking his sister down the aisle and will be standing in for the father-daughter dance, as their dad sadly passed away. So, he’s got a full dance card and plenty of obligations.

However, his sister recently said to him that she’s excluding his wife from the wedding, since she feels his wife will destroy everything.

“I was really surprised and sort of shocked when she told me that. My wife and my sister are actually close, but when my wife talked to her, my sister said she still likes her, but this is a lesson my wife has to learn for attending that wedding I wasn’t invited to two years ago,” he continued.

“My wife is really sad, and I don’t feel great about it. But this is my sister’s big day, and I want to be there for her 100%. What should I do? I really want to attend the wedding.”

His sister is allowed to have her wedding the way she wants, but that doesn’t mean he has to stand by while she takes shots at his wife under the guise of teaching her a lesson.

If his sister wants him to be there for her in such an important way, then she needs to be a little flexible here, because it’s not fair to erase someone’s spouse just to prove a point.

