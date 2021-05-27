Several Children In Atlantic City Had To Be Rescued After Swimming In The Ocean

Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic City Police Department is issuing a warning to those swimming in Atlantic City after several children had to recently be rescued from the water.

“Dangerous rip currents can be powerful and can affect even the most experienced swimmer,” the Atlantic City Police Department wrote in a post.

“First responders and good Samaritans have rescued several children from the ocean this week.”

The first incident that happened was on May 15th at around 5:00 pm in the evening. A call came in regarding several children that were “in the ocean in distress.”

Authorities rushed to the Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard beach, but when they got there, they learned that several good samaritans had already stepped in to rescue the children in trouble.

“As officers arrived, all of the children had been rescued from the water. A good Samaritan, Dijon Brooks, entered the ocean and rescued a four-year-old female,” the Atlantic City Police Department explained.

Two more men had helped to save the children but for some reason, their names were not known.

The little girl was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, while the other children involved were released on the scene after being evaluated.

Three days after this happened, three more children needed to be rescued at Virginia Avenue beach on May 18th.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.