Pregnant Mom Stabbed In The Back Several Times While Walking On A Nature Path With Her Toddler

Atlanta, Georgia. The Peachtree Creek Greenway is a beautiful 12-mile long nature path where people can go to walk, run, bike, and simply enjoy being outside of the hustle and bustle of Atlanta.

On the evening of June 5th, a mom who was 5-months pregnant decided to take her 3-year-old son with her to the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

“Mama and her son (age 3) were excited to go on a walk on their first day of summer break at the Peachtree Creek Greenway,” Nicole Robertson, a friend of this mom, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Mama is a teacher, 5 months pregnant, and was looking forward to a fun summer preparing for the new baby.”

While this mom and her toddler were on the nature path, a man they did not know came up to them and tried to speak to them.

Although the mom tried to walk with her son around the stranger who was now directly in their way, the man suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the back several times.

“It was at this moment the man pulled a knife out and stabbed mama in the back many times in front of her son” Nicole continued.

“From there she was rushed to the ER at the hospital and had to have an emergency c section AND an invasive surgery on her organs to repair their functioning.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is the mom who sadly got stabbed in Peachtree Creek Greenway

