Olivia Jade Giannulli Makes A TikTok Video In Reaction To Gossip Girl Talking About Her Mom Lori Loughlin’s Prison Stint

21-year-old influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli is the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Back in May of last year, Lori pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and her husband Mossimo pleaded guilty to the same charges plus honest services wire and mail fraud.

A criminal complaint stated that Lori and Mossimo forked over half a million dollars to get both of their daughters “recruited” to the crew team of the University of Southern California.

The thing is, their daughters didn’t do crew, and it was all a ploy to get the girls accepted into a good college (both girls are not currently enrolled in the University of Southern California any longer).

In the end, Mossimo went to jail for 5 months, was required to do 250 hours of community service, and had to pay $250,000.

Lori’s stint in jail lasted 2 months, she had to pay $150,000, and she had to do 150 hours of community service.

TikTok; pictured above is Olivia jade in her video addressing Gossip Girl talking about the scandal

A few months ago, Olivia broke her silence on the scandal, posting a video to TikTok in which she opened up about something an inspirational woman in her life shared with her.

“We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours,” Olivia said.

