She Disappeared While Hiking By Herself A Week Ago: Where Is Tatum Morell?

Red Lodge, Montana. 23-year-old Tatum Morell is an experienced hiker who set out alone on July 1st in the afternoon to hike the West Fork Trail Head.

The West Fork Trail Head is not considered to be a difficult path to take and it’s a picturesque trail where you can frequently spot waterfalls and wildlife.

Around 8 in the evening on July 1st, Tatum called her mom to check in while using her InReach device.

An InReach device is a portable satellite phone that helps you make calls even if you’re deep off the grid, so Tatum didn’t need to worry about if her cellphone had service where she was.

It’s now been 6 days since Tatum last spoke to her mom, and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is looking into her disappearance along with multiple search and rescue teams.

The National Guard has also been brought in to help find the missing young woman.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Tatum

“It is believed that she left her campsite at Shadow Lake on Friday morning to climb one of the 12000’ peaks in the area and never returned,” the Red Lodge Fire Rescue explained in a Facebook post.

Helicopters as well as people on foot have been combing the area to figure out where Tatum has gone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.