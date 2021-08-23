She Let Her Large Dogs Chase The Neighbor’s Kids Out Of Her Yard And Now She’s Telling The Internet She’s Being Accused Of Traumatizing The Kids

A woman and her fiancé moved into a new house several months ago, along with their 1-year-old son.

Her neighbors have 3 kids (all boys) that are 14, 12, and 9. When she first moved into the neighborhood, the kids were pretty good.

She would constantly see them running outside, tossing sticks around, or playing on their scooters, which didn’t bother her at all. That’s all basic kid stuff.

Not long ago though, the kids started creeping closer to her house and their innocent behavior turned worrisome.

Her 14-year-old neighbor’s son began tossing all kinds of trash into her yard, and it happened so frequently that her fiancé basically had a part time job picking up all the junk and trying to keep their yard clean.

Things escalated from there.

“Then, all 3 children started digging holes in our yard, banging on the door, and I even caught them trying to “lockpick” my front door with a bobby pin,” she explained.

“This had happened 4 to 5 times already. Of course, I brought this up to their mother who has done little about it.”

“They seem to have very little supervision and apparently cps had already been called numerous of times because of how often they seemed to be left alone.”

