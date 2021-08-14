This 10-Year-Old Boy Saved Up To Buy A Project Car To Restore With His Dad And Someone Torched It

Fort Wayne, Indiana. 10-year-old Gauge Hart dreamed of being able to save up all of his money to buy a project car to restore with his dad, Josh.

Through hard work and determination, this 10-year-old was able to accomplish his goal a few years ago and get a Camaro to fix up with his dad.

“Gauge is a very headstrong young man that had a mission on his mind, and he met it, HEAD ON,” Josh’s close friend Taya wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Gauge worked very diligently to save his hard-earned money to buy his very own project car, a Camaro!”

“Gauge, Josh, and even little sister Brookelynn have been working on this car together. It had become their family project. More so for Josh and Gauge since it’s Gauge’s dream car.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Gauge

One day this week, Gauge’s dream was shattered when someone set fire to the Camaro as it was sitting on a trailer that his dad owns.

The family has no idea who did this or why they would do something so awful to a child.

“As I write this, Gauge does not know about his car yet. Josh is unsure of how to find the right words to even begin to explain to his son that someone destroyed his dream,” Taya continued.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.