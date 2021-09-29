He Never Knew He Had A Son But It Seems He Accidentally Met Him At School And He’s Asking The Internet What To Do

A 35-year-old kindergarten teacher never knew he had a son, but it seems he accidentally met him while at school two weeks ago.

He started out by saying that when he was 29-years-old, he was previously engaged to a woman named Kate.

They spent 4 years together until he found out she cheated on him, and they broke things off. He then met a woman named Amy a few months later.

He was attracted to her instantly, and after two months of dating, he stopped it all. He was concerned he was moving too fast, and he had not sold the house he owned with his ex, on top of other things he felt he had to do to close that chapter for good.

“Amy was devastated but was really understanding,” he said. “We never spoke again and I don’t have her on social media. but I thought about her a lot.”

“In fact, I still do till this day. On many occasions, I picked up the phone and ring her off no caller ID but then would hang up – pathetic I know.”

He then ended up trying to get back with his ex, Kate, but it proved to be a disaster and he officially stopped talking to her 5 years ago. He never hid it from Kate that he went on to date Amy though.

Over the past few years, he has dated other women, but he never felt that it amounted to anything, and he never stopped thinking about Amy.

“On our first date we did a picture booth and I still have them in my wallet, I’ve never felt more alive than I did with her,” he explained.

