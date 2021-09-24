The Heartwarming Story Of How This Man Met His Wife At A Dunkin’ Donuts Drive-Thru Line

I’m sure at some point in your life you have heard some say something along the lines of, “You will end up meeting someone when you least expect it to happen.”

Well, a man named Aimen took to TikTok to share the heartwarming story of how he met his wife, Kamila, and it certainly happened in a very unexpected way.

Aimen was waiting on line for the drive-thru at his local Dunkin’ Donuts one day when he noticed the woman behind him driving a bright blue car.

Thinking that she was cute, he decided to do something nice and as he approached the drive-thru window, he told the person taking his order that he would like to pay for her order as well.

As he had been waiting to get to the window, Aimen quickly wrote her a note that he gave to the person at the drive-thru window to pass on to her.

“Hey, I thought you were beautiful. Enjoy your day and I hope this puts a smile on your face for the day,” the note he wrote read.

Aimen then included his phone number on the piece of paper.

TikTok; pictured above is the note Aimen wrote for the woman in the car behind him at the drive-thru line

Aimen drove off, before pausing to video the woman’s reaction. She smiled after the person at the drive-thru explained that Aimen had paid for her order.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.